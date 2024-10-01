ADRE 2024: Bribes or Bait? Goalpara Professor Caught in Controversial Fundraising

In a shocking incident, Professor Majbul Haque Chowdhury, head of the English department at Goalpara College, has been accused of collecting money under the guise of fundraising for the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) for Grade III and IV posts.
A video capturing the professor allegedly receiving lakhs of rupees from an individual in the district has gone viral on social media, raising serious concerns.
It has also come to light that Chowdhury is the son of Amjad Ali, a senior Congress leader and member of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), who is an advocate by profession.
Notably, the second phase of the ADRE for Grade III posts was conducted statewide last Sunday, with a staggering 734,080 candidates appearing across 822 examination centers in 27 districts.
The examination was divided into two shifts: the first from 9 am to 12 pm and the second from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm.
Earlier, to ensure the integrity of the exam and maintain public safety, the state government imposed a temporary suspension of mobile internet services statewide from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm on the day of the exam.
However, voice calls and broadband services remained operational during this period. This decision was made in response to previous incidents of malpractice facilitated by mobile data access.
The State-Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) Assam oversaw the examination, which follows the first phase of the written examination for Grade III posts held on September 15.
Looking ahead, the ADRE Grade IV exams are scheduled for October 20 and 27, 2024, with admit cards set to be released in October.