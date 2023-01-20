Assam: 2 Dacoits Arrested After Gunfight With Police in Goalpara

Two dacoits have been arrested after clashes erupted between them and the police in Assam’s Goalpara district.

The incident occurred at Tiplai in Goalpara on Thursday night.

Based on specific inputs, a vehicle bearing registration number AS22F5594 where a gang of four dacoits were travelling was intercepted by the police at Tiplai’s Kahibari at around 11 pm.

The robbers resorted to open fire on the police sensing danger. Two dacoits managed to flee from the spot post the gunfight.

Meanwhile, the police arrested two robbers. They have been identified as Sanidul Islam and Baharul Islam.

Reportedly, no police official has been injured in the gun battle.