Assam: 85-Year-Old Woman Savagely Crushed To Death By Herd of Tuskers

In a tragic incident, an 85-year-old woman was savagely crushed to death by a herd of wild elephants at Lakhipur in Assam’s Goalpara district on Friday night.
The deceased has been identified as one Suturi Rabha.
Sources said a large herd of elephants strayed into a residential area near Lakhipur Block Development office, possibly in search of food. The elderly woman, who was in the vicinity, unknowingly came up against the irate tuskers and couldn’t flee due to old age.
Subsequently, she was attacked and brutally trampled to death, leaving her completely disfigured.
Following the attack, local police and villagers rushed to the spot after receiving information and were successful in chasing away the herd.
The police later recovered the body of the deceased woman and sent it for post-mortem.
Earlier this week, a 70-year-old woman was trampled to death by a wild tusker near the Guwahati Airport. The incident took place at Satargaon locality under Azara police station.
The woman was ferociously attacked by the elephant on prowl from nearby reserve forest.
A local onlooker while speaking to the media said, “We saw the elephant coming down from the nearby reserve forest in search of food last night, when the woman tried to scare away the elephant by flaming a torch light. Within moments, the pachyderm charged upon the woman goring her with its tusks and trampling her with a frightening ferocity.”
The woman collapsed on the spot, the local added.