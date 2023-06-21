Assam: Man Killed In Tusker Attack In Goalpara

Yet another incident of man-animal conflict has come to the fore wherein a middle-aged man was trampled to death by an irate wild elephant in Assam’s Goalpara district on Tuesday night.
Sources said that a herd of wild elephants had strayed into a village near Krishnai town in the district and went on a rampage destroyed anything that came in the way.
It is presumed that the elephants ventured into the village in search of food.
Houses and properties were shattered as a result, triggering a state of panic among locals.
During the ordeal, a man, identified as Helendra Marak (45), came up against a tusker following which he attempted to run. However, the tusker soon caught up with him and trampled him to death.
Earlier this month, a child was killed and two others were grievously injured in an encounter with wild elephants in Golaghat district.
The incident was reported from Shyamraipur T.E at near Numaligarh town.
According to information received, a herd of wild elephants ventured into the area and then went on a rampage, damaging at least 50 houses in the vicinity. An 8-year-old child was killed while his mother and father sustained injuries in the attack.