Assam: One Dead, 2 Injured as Car Crashes Into Tree In Goalpara

One person was killed while two others sustained grievous injuries after their vehicle crashed into a roadside tree in Assam’s Goalpara district on Thursday.
It is learned that the driver of the vehicle lost control and crashed into a roadside tree at Krishnai area in high speed, resulting in the death of one occupant and injuries to two others.
The deceased individual has been identified as Abdul Ali, while the injured were Babu Sheikh and Jubirul Islam.
Local police reached the scene soon after and recovered the body for post-mortem and sent the injured to a hospital for medical attention.