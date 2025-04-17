Assam Youth Congress VP Seeks Action Against MLA Rashid Alom

The internal rift within the Assam Congress has taken an ugly turn in Goalpara district, where sitting MLA of East Goalpara LAC, A.K. Rashid Alom, has locked horns with Assam Youth Congress Vice President Rakesh Chakravarty over ticket distribution for the upcoming Panchayat elections.

Chakravarty has recently written a letter to Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Bhupen Kumar Borah, urging disciplinary action against MLA A.K. Rashid Alom.

Letter to APCC president Bhupen Borah

A resident of Dolgoma, Chakravarty’s political activities are primarily focused in the Goalpara district. In a recent media address, MLA Rashid Alom alleged that Chakravarty, in an inebriated state, attempted to kill the district Congress president by gathering people with vehicles and launching an attack.

Terming the allegation defamatory and damaging to his public image, Chakravarty has demanded disciplinary action against the MLA.

“Sir, you are well aware that I am an elected Vice President of the Assam Pradesh Youth Congress and also a spokesperson of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee. It is deeply concerning and unjust that a party MLA could make such disrespectful and baseless comments about me in front of the media without any evidence,” Chakravarty stated in his letter.

He further said that Rashid Alom’s actions violated party discipline by disclosing internal matters to the media. Challenging the MLA to produce evidence of him being intoxicated or attempting to assault the district president on the day of ticket distribution, Chakravarty dismissed the allegations as false and intended to “hide the anti-party activities” of MLA A.K. Rashid Alom.

