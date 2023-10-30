Death Toll Rises To Four In Goalpara 3-Vehicle Crash

The death toll in the three-vehicle crash that occurred in Assam’s Goalpara district has risen to four after three more people died while undergoing treatment on Monday.
According to sources, the two occupants of the Bolero car and one more person died while they receiving treatment after sustaining severe injuries in the major collision.
The deceased occupants of the car have been identified as Safiur Haque and Asadul Islam while the identity of the third deceased is yet to be established.
Earlier today, the driver of the Bolero car died on the spot while several others sustained injuries after three vehicles collided in Dhupdhara.
The incident was reported on National Highway No. 17 in Dhupdhara area where a scooter, a Bolero car and a passenger bus crashed into each other killing the driver of the four-wheeler while several others sustained severe injuries.
Following the major collision, the injured were rushed to hospitals in Rangjuli and Dhupdhara for immediate medical attention.