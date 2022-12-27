Elephant Causes Destruction in Assam’s Goalpara

The human-elephant conflict is continuing in Assam’s Goalpara district as an elephant attacked a village on Monday night.

According to sources, the incident took place at Dhekiabari village where the elephant came in search of food.

In search of food, the elephant destroyed houses of several families.

The elephant devoured paddy and rice in the barns.

The elephant raged in the area for about an hour.

However, no casualties have been reported so far.

Last week, one young man was trampled to death by a wild elephant.

The incident occurred in Lakhipur where the deceased, identified as Marcel Sangma, was attacked by wild elephant.

Meanwhile, the forest department had arrived at the scene.