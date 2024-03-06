Mysterious Illness Claims 14 Lives in Assam's Goalpara

A mysterious illness has struck villages under Goalpara district's Dwarka Gaon Panchayat, causing panic among residents. So far, 14 people have succumbed to the illness, which bears symptoms resembling jaundice.
According to official sources, 11 deaths have been confirmed due to the illness until now. However, the data compiled since December reveals that 14 individuals have lost their lives.
The affected villages include No. 1 Borjhar-Nadiapara, Bamundanga, Dwapara, and Mojaipara, where the outbreak has triggered fear among locals. Among the deceased, residents of Tilapara and Chotadamal villages are prominent.
Currently, six individuals are undergoing treatment in hospitals.
Meanwhile, the health department teams are present in the affected areas, gathering information and monitoring the condition of patients closely.