Golaghat: 15 Houses Gutted In Massive Fire

A total of 15 houses were completely gutted in a massive fire that broke out at Bengenakhowa in Golaghat on Thursday.

The incident took place last night at Bengenakhowa’s Tapan Nagar in the Golaghat district of Assam. As a result of the fire, three cylinders also reportedly exploded.

A furniture warehouse and as many as 15 residences were burnt down in the fire causing damages to property worth lakhs.

Meanwhile, no loss of lives was reported in the fire.

The reason behind the fire breakout is not known yet, though authorities suspect the fire was caused due to an electrical short circuit.