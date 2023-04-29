Assam: 2 Dead, Driver Injured as Car Crashes Into Stationary Truck at Kaziranga

Sources said that the pickup van they were travelling in collided with a truck that was parked on the side of the road.

While the driver of the vehicle sustained grievous injuries, two other occupants were killed on the spot.

Following the incident, the injured driver was admitted to a hospital in critical condition.

Meanwhile, the identities of the deceased are yet to be ascertained.

Recently, two lost their lives and several others were injured in a massive accident took place in Assam’s Rangia.

The accident took place on national highway 27 at Bhatkuchi village wherein the Maruti Swift car in which they were traveling met with the accident after the driver lost control.

According to information received, the family was traveling from Mangaldoi and was headed towards Barpeta to attend a wedding when the accident took place.

Two people were killed on the spot as a result of the accident. The deceased were identified as Shiv Prasad Baruah and Chandrama Baruah.

Meanwhile, a four-year-old child was among four others who sustained injuries in the incident. All of the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital.