Assam: DFO Caught Accepting Rs 1.5 Lakh Bribe In Golaghat

A divisional forest officer (DFO) was trapped red-handed while accepting a bribe in Assam's Golaghat on Thursday, officials informed.
Based on the complaint filed by a contractor who mentioned that the DFO demanded Rs 1.5 lakh, the directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption carried out an operation.
The officials set a trap with the complainant with a team present on hand to capture the accused while accepting the bribe.
Accordingly, the government residence of the accused DFO was under surveillance and when he accepted the bribe, he was caught red-handed by the officials.
The accused DFO was identified as Gyanranjan Das charged with Golaghat's social forestry. He has been detained and processed for further legal proceedings.