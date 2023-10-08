Assam: Heroin Worth Over Rs 2 Lakh Seized, 2 Held In Golaghat

A joint operation led by Golaghat additional superintendent of police (ASP) led to the seizure of contraband narcotics worth over Rs 2 lakhs in Assam's Sarupathar.
As per preliminary reports, the operation was carried out jointly by Sarupathar, Naojan, and Sungajan police along the Assam-Nagaland interstate borders.
Officials carried out their raid at a basti in Sungajan village which falls in the Sarupathar sub-division of the Golaghat district of Assam. During the raid, as many as two people were detained on charges of possession of the narcotics and a bid to smuggle them.
According to officials, they were able to recover as many as 13 soap cases filled with suspected heroin. The seized drugs were weighed at around 155 grams, they said, adding that the price of the narcotics was estimated to be around Rs 2.50 lakhs in the international illicit markets.
A Bolero vehicle having registration numbers AS 03 AA 1090 was intercepted while on its way to transport the narcotics from Manipur to Dimapur in Nagaland through Assam.
Those detained by the police during the drive were identified as Nurshad Ali and Marajul Hussain.
Officials said that they are keeping the investigations on and will explore all possible angles. In the meantime, the detained persons will be questioned for further information.
Further details are expected to surface soon.