Assam Police Issues Stringent SOP for 'Picnickers' After Dergaon Tragedy

In the wake of Wednesday morning's horrific road accident in Dergaon, Assam's Golaghat district, the Assam police have issued stringent Standard Operating Procedures (SoP) and asked picnickers to follow them to prevent any mishaps and the loss of precious human life.
It is generally observed that picnic parties are organised during the month from November to March in the state. This period is conducive for picnic and people in Assam in large numbers organise such picnics in various picnic spots. In this atmosphere of pomp and gaiety, sadness struck because of road traffic accidents during the vehicular movement of these picnic parties.
Hence, a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has been put in place to regulate the movement etc. of these picnic parties.
1. It is to be ensured that there is no overcrowding in the picnic going vehicles.
2. No trading of illicit liquor to be allowed in or around the picnic spots.
3. Drivers of the vehicles are not to be allowed to consume any intoxicant before driving.
4. No loud music on the vehicles to be allowed.
5. The local Police is to conduct continuous raids on the dhabas where illicit liquors are sold.
6. There should not be any movement of picnic parties before sunrise and after sunset.
7. The local Police station should be informed of the origin and destination of travel.
8. The local Police should have one surveillance group, if required in assistance with VDPs in every picnic spot which will help to detect any illicit or illegal activity in or around picnic spots.
9. Sufficient lighting facilities should be provided in and around the vulnerable picnic spots.
10. Sufficient parking area should be earmarked in every picnic spot.
11. The bus drivers responsible for transportation of picnic parties should be properly briefed and should be in proper footwear.
12. Picnic parties should ensure that no movement takes place during fog.
Assam police have further mentioned that the above points are suggestive in nature and not exhaustive. Thus, the district Police in assistance with DTO and other enforcement agencies should ensure that no accident takes place and valuable human life is lost.