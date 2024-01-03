Assam Police Issues Stringent SOP for 'Picnickers' After Dergaon Tragedy

1. It is to be ensured that there is no overcrowding in the picnic going vehicles.

2. No trading of illicit liquor to be allowed in or around the picnic spots.

3. Drivers of the vehicles are not to be allowed to consume any intoxicant before driving.

4. No loud music on the vehicles to be allowed.

5. The local Police is to conduct continuous raids on the dhabas where illicit liquors are sold.