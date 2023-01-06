Assam: Railways Carry Out Eviction Drive In Sarupathar

The Railway Department in Assam’s Sarupathar carried out an eviction drive to free railway land from illegal encroachers.

According to reports, the Railways carried out the drive to dislodge business establishments that had trespassed into railway lands in Golaghat district’s Sarupathar.

During the drive over 100 such illegally established shops and businesses were evicted, as told by officials.

It may be noted that Assam Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Ashok Singhal had earlier said that an eviction drive will be conducted in the city in connection to the ‘Mission Flood-Free Guwahati’ initiative.

In December last year, Singhal had said, “Eviction drive will be conducted soon in Guwahati at locations where people have illegally encroached lands near rivers and streams.”

Meanwhile, the minister had gone on to blame the citizens of Guwahati for the artificial floods and water logging that disrupt normal life every time there is heavy downpour in the city.