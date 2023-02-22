Awareness Programme on PMFBY Organised for Golaghat Farmers

At the initiative of Golaghat Agriculture Office, awareness programme on Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) was organised on Wednesday at many villages of Dusutimukh Gaon Panchayat and Gulung Temera Gaon Panchayat under the Bangaon agriculture circle of Bokakhat constituency and farmers were given forms of registration of the scheme.

This awareness program was organized to provide financial relief and proper relief to the farmer family under Bangaon Agricultural Circle of Golaghat district in case of damage to any crop due to any natural calamity.

During this programme, farmers, in many villages under Dusutimukh and Gulung Temera Gaon Panchayats in Golaghat district, were urged to insure sugarcane and boro paddy crops through micing.

The awareness program was attended by Media Expert Bhargav Saikia and Agricultural Extension Assistant Hemanta Medhi along with representatives of insurance companies and discussed the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana with the farmers in detail and handed them the form.

It is worth mentioning that farmers of Golaghat district will be able to avail the benefits of crop insurance.

At present, the last date for insurance of sugarcane and boro paddy under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana is February 25. Interested farmers will soon be able to get insure the crops under this scheme by contacting the golaghat district agriculture department office, nearby public service center, respective insurance company offices.