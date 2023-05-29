BREAKING: Fire Breaks Out At Numaligarh Refinery

A major fire has broken out at the Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) on Monday which was followed by a loud explosion.
As per reports, the fire at the Numaligarh Refinery in the Golaghat district of Assam was followed by an explosion that shook the hydrocracker project.
The reason behind the major fire has not been ascertained yet. Meanwhile, several fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the process is on to bring the flames under control.
Moreover, explosion was so massive that shockwaves were felt from as far away as seven kilometers from the Numaligarh Refinery.
Employees of the Numaligarh Refinery came rushing out of the gates in hoards following the fire, sources from the site informed.
A person at the site of the fire at Numaligarh Refinery said, "We heard a sudden explosion which was followed by smoke, and the sky around turned yellow. As locals in the area, we rushed to the scene as soon as possible. When we came, we saw the flames erupting from within. After asking around, we found out that a fire had broken out at the Hydrocracker unit."
"As far as we know, there were several people inside when the incident took place. We hope that no fatalities are reported from the incident and the fire is brought under control as quickly as possible," he added.
Meanwhile, an ambulance was seen driving inside the campus with the possibility of injuries or death not out of the question. However, there is no official confirmation at this point.
Sources from the site of the fire at the Numaligarh Refinery said that the fire broke out due to a technical anomaly at the junction where the nitrogen supply connects to the Hydrocracker unit.
Fresh reports from the scene are also claiming that the fire has been brought under control after an hour-long hiatus.
This is a developing story. Keep checking back for updates.