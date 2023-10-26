Dergaon Suicide Case: Golaghat SP Assures Tough Action Against Guilty

Two days after a youth allegedly committed suicide in Assam’s Dergaon, Golaghat Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajen Singh on Thursday visited the bereaved family of Ajay Dutta and assured tough action will be taken against those found guilty in the matter.
Following the instructions of Director General of Assam Police (DGP) GP Singh, SP Singh initiated the investigation into the death of Anjan and the circumstances that led him to take the drastic step.
Offering condolences to the grief-stricken family, SP Singh assured that stringent action will be taken against the guilty. He further informed that arrangements will be made to provide financial assistance in consultation with the district commissioner.
On Wednesday, expressing strong dismay at the news of the suicide of a young fellow citizen Ajay Dutta of Dergaon, in Golaghat District, the Assam Director General of Police GP Singh directed the Superintendent of Police Golaghat to enquire into the matter and take responsibility for the unfortunate incident and also take lawful action as required by law.
Singh while conveying his deepest condolences to the bereaved family, wished to reassure the people of Assam that their efforts would continue to make Assam Police a more sensitive and humane police unit.
Ajay Dutta allegedly committed suicide on the night of Vijaya Dashami (end of Navaratri) festivities on Tuesday. The incident was reported at Dolormukh village in Dergaon.
Following the incident, the family members of the deceased lodged a police complaint stating that Ajay had gone out to witness Vijaya Dashami celebrations when one Rahul Dutta got involved in a verbal spat with a truck driver over an issue.
Later, the driver and one traffic cop attacked Ajay while he was attempting to save him, the complaint reads.