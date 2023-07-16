Golaghat Admin Prohibits Sale of Food, Drinking Items at Vishal Mega Mart

The additional district magistrate of Golaghat district Syed Wasbir Subhani has issued prohibitory orders in respect to Vishal Mega Mart under section 144 of the CrPC.
Following this, the one stop shop are being barred from sale of any food/drinking items like Biscuits/Pickles/Chocolates/Fruit Juice/Rice/Dal/ all packaged food items, etc. till the current batch of stocks both at display and store are verified for expiry and report on compliance regarding same is submitted by the competent authority.
This order shall come into force with immediate effect and remains until further order.
The direction came after various representations, complaints regarding selling of expired food / drinks item by the Vishal Mega Mart has come to the fore, of late.
According to report submitted by Food Safety Officer, Golaghat, last Friday, an inspection was carried out on Vishal Mega Mart wherein it was found that one stop shop has been allegedly selling expired food/drink items.
The investigating team during the inspection found label of two items were indicated that the products had expired and accordingly, collected the product for laboratory testing.
The inspection drive was carried out in the presence of SI Jatin Bora, Golaghat Police Station.
Any violation of the order shall be punishable under 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the additional district magistrate stated in the prohibitory order.