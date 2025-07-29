Golaghat Administration Begins Massive Eviction Drive in Uriamghat

The Golaghat district administration has launched what is being termed the largest eviction drive in Assam, starting on Tuesday in the Rengma forest area along the Assam-Nagaland border near Uriamghat.

According to sources, over 2,000 Assam Police personnel and nearly 500 forest protection staff have been deployed for the eviction drive. Reportedly, authorities have mobilised more than 100 excavators for the eviction exercise. The operation aims to clear alleged encroachments spread across 12 villages comprising 2,648 houses, reportedly built by suspected illegal settlers within reserved forest land.

The targeted villages include: Sonaribil Top, 2 No. Pithaghat, 2 No. Dayalpur, 3 No. Dayalpur, Dalanpathar, Kherbari, Bidyapur, Bidyapur Bazar, 2 No. Madhupur, Anandapur, Rajapukhuri, and Gelajan.

Security reinforcements have poured in from various districts of Assam, with several senior police officials, including Additional Superintendents of Police, Deputy Superintendents of Police, and Assistant Commissioners, stationed at Sarupathar to oversee the drive.

Excavators have been brought in from Golaghat, Merapani, Sivasagar, Tinsukia, and other nearby regions to support the operation, sources said.

According to district officials, the eviction drive will begin from the Bidyapur area and gradually extend to the other identified villages. The administration claims the operation is aimed at reclaiming forest land from encroachers and curbing illegal settlements in the ecologically sensitive Rengma forest zone.