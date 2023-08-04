Golaghat Triple Murder: Prime Accused’s Police Custody Extended by 2-Days

A lower court in Assam’s Golaghat extended the police custody of the prime accused in triple murder case by two days on Friday.
The prime accused, Nazibur Rahman, was produced before the lower court today after completion of 10-day police custody.
It may be mentioned that Nazibur Rahman was the person who brutally killed three members of a family at Hindi School Road in Golaghat on the afternoon of July 25. Nazibur surrendered before the police along with a 9-month-old missing infant with whom he allegedly eloped after committing the atrocity.
The deceased were identified as Sanjeev Ghosh (father-in-law of the accused), Junu Ghosh (mother-in-law of the accused) and Sanghamitra Ghosh (wife of the accused).
Later, the police also arrested the brother and mother of the prime accused in connection with the murder case following the allegations made by the sole survivor of the family that was murdered.