Khumtai MLA Mrinal Saikia Issues Warning to Assam CM Against Sycophants Within Inner Circle

In the midst of a recent controversy regarding remarks about Lower Assam, Khumtai MLA Mrinal Saikia has issued a strong warning to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, advising him to beware of sycophants within his inner circle.
Addressing the media, Saikia stressed the importance of the Chief Minister maintaining vigilance, asserting, “I have a positive rapport with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and once we meet, any issues will be resolved. However, it's crucial for him to stay alert as there are numerous sycophants surrounding him, emanating negative energy and vying for advantageous positions within the party, which poses a threat to his political career."
He further elaborated, "The public is not accountable for a political leader's downfall; rather, it's their close associates. Additionally, a true leader should not seek validation solely through praise. They must be open to both positive and negative feedback. The CM should recognize that if three out of ten of his close confidants oppose his views, they are the ones offering genuine loyalty. This approach will facilitate his growth as a sincere leader who learns from mistakes.”
Acknowledging Sarma's intellect, Saikia expressed confidence that the Chief Minister would grasp the essence of his message. He concluded by affirming his readiness to face any repercussions from the party, even willing to step down from his MLA position if necessary.
It may be mentioned that Saikia's remarks illuminate the internal dynamics within Assam's ruling party, underscoring concerns about potentially adverse influences on the Chief Minister's leadership.