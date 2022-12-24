Golaghat

Minor Domestic Helper Found Hanging in Assam’s Golaghat

Minor Domestic Helper Found Hanging in Assam’s Golaghat | Representative Picture
Under mysterious conditions, a minor domestic helper was found hanging at her employer’s residence in Assam’s Golaghat district on Saturday evening.

According to sources, the minor girl was working as a domestic helper since past two months at the residence of Shyamanta Dutta and Bornali Dutta near Pani Tanki Chariali.

The employers found the 16-year-old minor hanging in the room upstairs of their residence in the evening and immediately notified the police.

After receiving information about the body, a team of senior police officers reached the spot and launched an investigation into the matter.

On the other hand the body was sent to the hospital for post-mortem.

As per initial investigation, it is suspected to be a suicide case, however, there is also suspicion as to why the girl chose the path will come forward after police investigation.

Whether it was a suicide or something else will come to light only after a proper investigation by the police.

Meanwhile, the incident has caused stir in the area.

