Minor Domestic Helper Found Hanging in Assam’s Golaghat

Under mysterious conditions, a minor domestic helper was found hanging at her employer’s residence in Assam’s Golaghat district on Saturday evening.

According to sources, the minor girl was working as a domestic helper since past two months at the residence of Shyamanta Dutta and Bornali Dutta near Pani Tanki Chariali.

The employers found the 16-year-old minor hanging in the room upstairs of their residence in the evening and immediately notified the police.

After receiving information about the body, a team of senior police officers reached the spot and launched an investigation into the matter.