Assam: AASU, BJP Leaders Ousted Over Brutal Moral Policing in Sarupathar

In a deeply disturbing case of alleged moral policing, two young Assamese boys were brutally beaten and subjected to inhumane torture in Gelabil under the Sarupathar constituency of Assam’s Golaghat district. The incident, which has drawn widespread public outrage, has implicated several prominent local leaders, including the president of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) Sarupathar unit and a BJP functionary.

Advertisment

According to eyewitness accounts, the victims were not only assaulted but were also tortured with salt and chili water—an archaic and degrading method often associated with custodial abuse. The assault reportedly took place on the pretext of theft, but locals have strongly condemned the vigilante-style justice meted out by the accused.

The main accused in the incident have been identified as Shasanka Shreshtha, president of AASU's Sarupathar regional committee; Raju Shreshtha, general secretary of the BJP’s Borpathar Mandal; and Ranjit Shreshtha. All three are currently absconding.

Accused Politicians Face Heat, Suspension Follows

Facing mounting public backlash and widespread condemnation on social media, the AASU’s Golaghat district unit has taken swift disciplinary action. In an official statement, the unit termed Shasanka Shreshtha’s actions a "gross violation of AASU's core principles" and announced his immediate suspension from all organizational responsibilities.

The Golaghat district unit has also formed an internal inquiry committee to investigate the incident. The findings of the committee will be submitted to the organization’s central body for further action.

Meanwhile, the BJP’s Borpathar Mandal committee has also distanced itself from the incident. In a formal notice issued on August 1, the party removed Raju Shreshtha from his position as General Secretary of the Mandal unit. The letter reads:

"Sri Raju Shreshtha, you are hereby informed that as the General Secretary of BJP Borpathar Mandal, your name has surfaced in widely circulated videos and photographs showing brutal and inhumane assault on two minors. This act is unacceptable and against the law. Therefore, with immediate effect, you are relieved from your post of General Secretary of BJP Borpathar Mandal as of August 1, 2025."

Allegations of Political Shielding Surface

Locals and civil society members have raised serious concerns regarding the lack of immediate police action. Despite the availability of video evidence and multiple eyewitnesses, no arrests have been made so far. There is growing suspicion that the accused are being shielded due to their proximity to BJP MLA Biswajit Phukan.

“This is not just about moral policing. It’s about how certain people in power think they can be above the law. The silence of the Golaghat police is deafening,” said a local activist.

Multiple organizations, including student bodies and rights groups, have demanded the immediate arrest of all accused and a transparent judicial probe into the incident. Demonstrations have been reported from various parts of Golaghat district, with protesters demanding accountability from both the police and political leadership.

Also Read: Is Human Trafficking Under The Guise Of Govt. Scheme Going On In Tinsukia?