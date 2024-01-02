Murder Attempts In Golaghat: Two Suspects Apprehended
Two separated incidents of attempted murder have been reported in Assam’s Golaghat district where assailants have tried to kill their own kin.
In Kakodonga region, a man allegedly attempted to kill his own son for reasons currently unknown. Sources revealed that the man, identified as Dandeswar Gogoi, attacked his son with a sharp object, inflicting serious injuries to him.
The injured son, namely Manoj Gogoi, was promptly admitted to Swahid Kushal Konwar Civil Hospital in critical condition and is undergoing treatment.
In another incident, a middle-aged man, whose identity is yet to be established, attacked his own elder brother in a drunken fit of rage at Chakiting region in the district.
According to information received, the escalation occurred during a New Year party at their residence, however, the reason behind the attack remains a mystery.
Following the incident, the victim man, identified as Papu Bhuyan, was admitted to the hospital for medical treatment.
The police were informed soon after and both the attackers were swiftly arrested.