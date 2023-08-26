"Pijush Hazarika Should Help": Families Lose Their Homes in Golaghat as Dhansiri Wreaks Havoc

A sad tryst with the ongoing floods continues for villagers in Sesamukh village under the Morongi Revenue Circle in Golaghat district of Upper Assam, even as scores remain affected across the state.
Amid unceasing rains, land along the Dhansiri River has been swallowed up by the swollen river as the situation continues to worsen for the hapless locals. In fact, it has been learnt that several families in the village have lost their houses to erosion along the riverbank.
So how are the villagers dealing with the misfortune? By taking refuge in neighbours’ houses and other accommodations spared from the onslaught of the floods. Some of the locals, opening up to media, said they felt “directionless” after their homes were swept away.
On the other hand, there are concerns that the only government school in the village -- as well as the local ‘naam ghar’ (a community worship centre) -- could soon be in peril if the floods do not abate soon.
Before it is too late, villagers said, the government should undertake measures to ensure that their lives and properties are safeguarded from the floods. Locals have made a special appeal to Assam’s Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika to intervene so that embankments can be fortified and other measures taken to avert a disaster.
It needs mention here that the yearly floods continue to wreak havoc in Assam even as the government machinery attempts to step up its measures. As per the state disaster management authority’s data, several rivers continue to flow above the danger mark. Meanwhile, several lives have already been lost due to the deluge.