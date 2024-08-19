Sattradhikar Of Golaghat's Alengi Modarguri Satra Passes Away At 90

The Sattradhikar of Golaghat's revered Sri Sri Alengi Modarguri Satra in Assam, Nabin Chandra Mahanta passed away on Monday. He was 90 years at the time of death.
Mahanta left for heavenly abode at around 6:15 pm this evening. Hailing from Golaghat's Dergaon, he was a reputed and well-respected individual in the society.
Notably, Mahanta served as the former principal of Missamora Higher Secondary School. His demise has left a huge gap in the hearts of his family members and the people he touched with his good work in his lifetime.