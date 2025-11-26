Where the Rice Glistens: Stories from Golaghat's Morongi

The villages of Morongi in Golaghat district are alive with activity as the Aghon season reaches its peak. From dawn to dusk, farmers—men and women alike—are immersed in the golden-green rice fields, harvesting the year’s crop with tireless energy.

The lush paddy, nurtured through months of care and the hopes of a bountiful harvest, now gleams under the sun, signaling the fruition of hard work. The aroma of ripe rice fills the air, bringing joy and a sense of accomplishment to the fields. Local women tirelessly thresh the grains, while men carry the harvested produce home, ensuring that every grain is gathered.

Amidst the labor, the fields resonate with traditional songs and music, as communities come together to celebrate the season. “Everyone is busy collecting the year’s harvest. There is no time to rest, but the joy of seeing the golden paddy makes it all worthwhile,” said a local farmer.

The Aghon harvest is not just a routine agricultural activity; it is a celebration of life, labor, and community spirit. In Morangi, the season brings not only food but also festivity, as the rhythms of work and song weave together in the golden fields of Assam.