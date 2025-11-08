“Government Has Full Power to Deport Bangladeshi,” Guwahati HIgh Court

The Guwahati High Court observed that the illegal entry of Bangladeshis into Assamis becoming increasingly dangerous, significantly altering the state’s demographic fabric.

The court noted that there is a silent and strategic attempt to change the population composition.

These remarks were made during the hearing of a petition filed by a woman named Rezia Khatun.

The court had earlier declared her husband as an illegal immigrant. Following this, Rezia approached the High Court challenging the order.

However, the High Court rejected her plea, emphasizing that the expulsion of identified foreigners is of paramount importance.

The court added that even if Bangladesh does not cooperate, the government has the authority to deport such foreigners.

It further clarified that there are no legal obstacles in the way of deportation and that the government possesses ample powers to carry out this task.

Also Read: “Where Is Our Compensation?”: Assam Villagers Turn to High Court for Justice