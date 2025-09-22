Assam to Observe Holiday on September 23 for Zubeen Garg’s State Funeral

In a mark of respect to the departed soul of legendary singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg, the Assam government has declared a full-day closure of all educational institutions across the state on September 23, 2025.

According to an official notification, the Governor of Assam has directed that all educational institutions, including universities, will remain closed throughout the state on Tuesday. In addition, all state government offices within the Kamrup (Metro) district will also observe a holiday on the day of the funeral.

The decision was taken in view of the State Funeral of Late Zubeen Garg, which will be held at Kamarkuchi, Sonapur in Kamrup (Metro) district during the forenoon of September 23.

A notification issued by the Assam Government stated, “In view of the State Funeral of Late Zubeen Garg, Eminent Singer, Filmmaker and Cultural Icon at Kamarkuchi, Sonapur, Kamrup (Metro) District on 23/09/2025 (forenoon), the Governor of Assam is pleased to declare that all Educational Institutions across the State, including Universities along with all the State Government Offices within Kamrup (M) District shall remain closed for the entire day of 23.09.2025 in larger public interest.”

The government has confirmed that Zubeen Garg will be accorded full state honours at the funeral. Security and traffic arrangements have been intensified in and around Guwahati and Sonapur, where thousands of grieving fans and admirers are expected to gather.

Zubeen’s mortal remains will be taken in a grand procession, allowing the public to bid farewell to the artist whose voice defined generations. By declaring a state holiday and ordering closure of educational institutions and government offices, the Assam government has effectively recognised Garg’s towering contribution to Assamese identity and cultural heritage.

Official Notification

