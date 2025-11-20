Governor Lakshman Prasad Visits Dhemaji by Train, Inspects Development Projects

The Governor of Assam, Lakshman Prasad Acharya, visited Dhemaji on Thursday, arriving by train for the first time in the district.

Travelling on the Lachit Express from Guwahati to Murkongselek, he reached Dhemaji Railway Station at 5:45 a.m., where the Dhemaji district administration extended a warm welcome.

During his visit, the Governor thanked the residents and posed for photographs with well-wishers. The journey marked the first instance of a sitting Governor reaching Dhemaji by train, covering nearly four hours on the route.

Later in the day, Prof. Mukhi inspected the Dhemaji Deputy Commissioner’s office, visited the under-construction embankment at the Jiadhal river, and participated in a public meeting with local residents.

The visit underscored the Governor’s commitment to observing development projects firsthand and connecting with the people of Dhemaji.

