Govt Employee Held on Bribery Charges in Assam’s Biswanath

The sleuths of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption on Wednesday arrested a Dealing Assistant on bribery charges in Assam’s Biswanath district.

The accused, identified as Tapan Saha, was employed as Dealing Assistant in the Sub Registrar Office at DC office complex in the district.

He was caught red-handed by the agency while accepting bribe in lieu of processing registration of land.

Taking to Twitter, Special Director General of Police (DGP), Law and Order, GP Singh tweeted, “Unsparing in our effort. Sri Tapan Saha, Dealing Assistant in the Sub Registrar Office in DC office complex Biswanath District has been trapped and arrested red handed today by team of @DIR_VAC_ASSAM accepting demanded money for processing registration of land.”

Earlier, on Tuesday, a headmaster of Hatimoria MV School was arrested in Morigaon district.

According to the agency, the accused, identified as Didarul Islam, had demanded a bribe from the complainant for updating service book and for issuing last pay certificate (LPC).