Govt Official Arrested for Accepting Bribe in Assam’s Sonitpur

Officials of the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption cell arrested a government employee for allegedly accepting bribe in Assam’s Sonitpur district on Tuesday. The arrested copyist has been identified as Bobby Khan Saikia. She was working as a copyist at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Sonitpur’s Tezpur.
Bobby was trapped red-handed by the officials of the anti-corruption cell while accepting bribe from the complainant for issuing certified copies of land documents.
Informing this, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption tweeted, “Today @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red handed Smt. Bobby Khan Saikia, Copyist in the O/O Deputy Commissioner Sonitpur, Tezpur immediately after she accepted demanded bribe from the complainant for issuing certified copy of land documents.”
On May 10, Assistant Engineer of the Irrigation division in Baksa district was arrested on bribery charges. The arrested public servant has been identified as Mridul Duari, Assistant Engineer of the Office of the Executive Engineer, Suklai Serfang Goreswar Division (Irrigation).
According to an official release, Duari had demanded an amount of Rs 30,000 as bribe in the name of issuing work order to the complainant who was awarded with a contract through tender process in the said Irrigation Division. He later reduced the bribe amount to Rs 25,000, the release stated. Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached this vigilance cell for taking necessary legal action against the accused.