Govt Official Arrested for Accepting Bribe in Assam’s Sonitpur

On May 10, Assistant Engineer of the Irrigation division in Baksa district was arrested on bribery charges. The arrested public servant has been identified as Mridul Duari, Assistant Engineer of the Office of the Executive Engineer, Suklai Serfang Goreswar Division (Irrigation).

According to an official release, Duari had demanded an amount of Rs 30,000 as bribe in the name of issuing work order to the complainant who was awarded with a contract through tender process in the said Irrigation Division. He later reduced the bribe amount to Rs 25,000, the release stated. Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached this vigilance cell for taking necessary legal action against the accused.