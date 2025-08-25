"Govt Prioritises Syndicates Over Public Welfare": Gaurav Gogoi Alleges

Congress state president and Member of Parliament Gaurav Gogoi addressed reporters in Majuli today, delivering a scathing critique of the BJP government in Assam, accusing it of sidelining the interests of the people while focusing on personal and corporate gains.

Advertisment

Gogoi emphasised the party’s clear stance on foreigners, stating, “Our Congress party does not want a single Bangladeshi in Assam. The Assam Accord was signed with the sole aim that every foreigner who entered after 1971 should be pushed out. We only want to know whether the promises made by Prime Minister Modi are being remembered or implemented.”

He highlighted that during a public speech, PM Modi had assured that after May 16, no Bangladeshi would remain in Assam, but the state government’s actions, according to Gogoi, “have been completely misaligned with these commitments.”

The Congress leader alleged that over the past decade, the government has prioritised personal and syndicate gains over public welfare, building resorts in the names of family members and facilitating coal and sandstone syndicates, while neglecting the basic needs of the people.

Furthermore, Gogoi pointed out that the government convened meetings on issues like the Pahalgam and Operation Sindoor but refused to discuss the alleged 'Vote Chori', preventing legitimate concerns from being raised.

“The Chief Minister is moving at a snail’s pace, seemingly more concerned about protecting his chair than delivering for Assam,” he remarked.

Gogoi also condemned the government for using police forces to suppress journalists, social leaders, and ordinary citizens who voice dissent. He claimed that indigenous communities continue to face injustice, with the BJP allegedly evicting minorities, tea garden workers, and failing to secure land rights for locals, while lands are reportedly acquired for corporate and private interests, including Adani projects.

Concluding his address, Gogoi warned that the people of Assam are aware of these discrepancies and expressed Congress’s commitment to holding the government accountable, asserting that public welfare must take precedence over political expediency.