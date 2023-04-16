Assam Govt to Appoint Forest Battalion, Foresters on May 10

The Assam government will appoint one Forest battalion and many foresters on May 10 to strengthen the security and to speed up anti-poaching measures in Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve. This was informed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday.

CM Sarma made a surprise visit to the national park and said, “We will appoint one Forest battalion and many foresters on May 10. Today I visited the park and inspected on ground how to scientifically increase manpower deployment in Kaziranga. After a long time today I visited the Kaziranga National Park.”

CM Sarme visited the area where the first rhino poaching case of the year 2023 was reported. He said, “I visited the area where one rhino was poached recently and the areas where there is no forest camp.”

While speaking on the recent rhino poaching incident, he said, “The poacher was fled. Today I heard that one dead body was found but police have yet to confirm whether, the body is of the poacher or not. But we recovered the rhino horn immediately. We will have to increase river patrolling in the park. I will again visit Kaziranga along with DGP. There are few gap areas in the park and to solve the problem we will have to fill up that area including increasing river patrolling.”

Earlier today, the body of a rhino poacher who escaped police custody was found floating in the Brahmaputra River in Assam.

According to sources, the poacher, identified as Saidul Islam, escaped police custody on Friday while he was taken to Bagori range of Kaziranga National Park to locate the rhino carcass that was killed and his horn was stolen.

Saidul was a resident of Lahorighat in Nagaon district.