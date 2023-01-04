Govt To Set Up Commission For Sanitation Workers: Assam CM

In welcome news for sanitation workers in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday announced that the government will create a commission for sanitation workers.
The Assam CM made the announcement today during an interactive session that he held with the children of sanitation workers at Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati.
The commission will look after issues like education and health of the sanitation workers in Assam.
The decision will help in comprehensive development in all areas for sanitation workers, opined the Assam CM.
He also said that the government will allocate funds for this in this year's budget.
It may be noted that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma interacted with the children of cleaning and sanitation workers in Guwahati.
An event was held at Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra, Guwahati where the CM met with the children of the workers.
During the interaction, CM Sarma answered questions put forward by the children. He said, “Have faith in god and keep moving forward, he will guide you,” in reply to a child who asked how he managed to do so many things in his busy schedule.
Another child asked, “How can you tirelessly keep on moving from one errand to the other,” to which the Assam CM replied, “God gives me the strength to keep working for the people.”
Meanwhile, CM Sarma promised that a dance school will be opened for the children. He also promised to look into the issues plaguing the Harijan Colony at Uzan Bazar in Guwahati.
He further promised that the government will ensure that all the needs of the young students are met.
CM Sarma then sat with them for dinner during which he himself served food to the children. Before bidding adieu, the Assam CM presented each child with a school bag to encourage them to pursue an education.