Govt To Set Up Commission For Sanitation Workers: Assam CM

In welcome news for sanitation workers in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday announced that the government will create a commission for sanitation workers.

The Assam CM made the announcement today during an interactive session that he held with the children of sanitation workers at Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati.

The commission will look after issues like education and health of the sanitation workers in Assam.

The decision will help in comprehensive development in all areas for sanitation workers, opined the Assam CM.

He also said that the government will allocate funds for this in this year's budget.

It may be noted that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma interacted with the children of cleaning and sanitation workers in Guwahati.

An event was held at Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra, Guwahati where the CM met with the children of the workers.

During the interaction, CM Sarma answered questions put forward by the children. He said, “Have faith in god and keep moving forward, he will guide you,” in reply to a child who asked how he managed to do so many things in his busy schedule.