Govt To Take Strict Action Over Illegal Recruitment in ASTC: CM Sarma

Amid the ongoing chaos in the Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) over the removal of as many as 771 illegally recruited employees from their jobs, the chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday stated that strict action will be taken against the persons involved in recruiting the candidates through illegal means.
Addressing the media here in Guwahati, CM Sarma said, “If any illegal appointment has been made, whether it is made by a minister or an official, we will cancel it. This is a great injustice to the deserving applicants. Moreover, we will be taking strict action against the officers whoever found guilty in appointing these candidates illegally.”
According to reports, around 2,274 employees were recruited without following due procedure during the tenure of Anand Prakash Tiwari and Khagendra Nath Chetia as Managing Director.
"The entire 2274 staff were recruited without following the due procedure or following the system of reservation nor any interviews were held. The same is to be enquired into and if found to be true, Show Cause notice to be issued to the then MD, ASTC for flouting the government norms and initiate Departmental Proceeding against such government,” a notification reads.
Meanwhile, the chief minister stated that all the merit candidates who have previously appointed in the ASTC illegally can re-apply for the same posts once the state government of Assam releases the recruitment notification for over 22,776 vacancies in various departments in the state in July month.