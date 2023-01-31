GP Singh takes charge as new DGP of Assam

Gyanendra Pratap Singh took charge as the new Director General of Police (DGP) of Assam on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference at the DGP headquarters in Guwahati, DGP GP Singh expressed his eagerness to work for the people of Assam.

The new DGP said, “I will execute my duties and responsibilities towards the people of Assam with due respect. During my term as the DGP, I will try to work for the best interest of the people of the state and try to give a new look to the police.”

“I want to provide a good platform for officers of Assam Police. I will try to complete all works which were started by outgoing DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta. The works initiated in the last three years will be given a new direction,” GP Singh said.

He also said that serious issues of the state will be given prime importance.

GP Singh said, “All designated officers have to look into serious issues faced by the people. We will also have to focus on issues that are taking a centre stage on social media. We will try to strengthen and improve social media platforms.”

He further said that if needed, a police officer has to exceed his duty hours.

Singh said, “Top police officers at the district level have to work till 1 am if needed. Problems of female officers will be also looked into. Women officers sometimes face health problems due to lack of hygienic toilet facilities. Therefore better facilities will be made available for female officers at all spots.”