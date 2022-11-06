Assam

Assam Direct Recruitment Exam for Grade III Results Announced

The results were announced through SEBA and candidates can check their results through sebaonline.org.
Pratidin Bureau

The results of Assam Direct Recruitment Examination for Grade III have been declared on Sunday.

Over 8 lakh candidates appeared for the exam which was held in the month of August in 1903 centres across 25 districts of the state.

Earlier, taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the results will be declared today.

He said, "I am glad to inform that the results of the written examination held for recruitment for Class III posts of GOA shall be announced on 6th November 2022 by the State Level Recruitment Commission for Class III posts."

Results
Assam Direct Recruitment Examination
Grade III

