“Growth Built on Debt, Not Development”: Akhil Gogoi Slams Assam Govt

Raijor Dal leader and MLA Akhil Gogoi on Friday launched a scathing attack on the BJP government in Assam, questioning Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s claims of rapid economic growth and improved financial health of the state.

Addressing a press conference, Gogoi released a white paper based on economic data from the Reserve Bank of India, arguing that the state government has presented a misleading picture of Assam’s economic progress over the past decade.

Gogoi said the Chief Minister has repeatedly claimed that Assam ranks among the top ten states economically and has recorded a growth rate of 45 per cent. However, he alleged that these claims are based on selective data and outdated financial years.

According to Gogoi, the Chief Minister has cited figures from the 2019–20 financial year, even though his own tenure effectively began in 2021–22. “The government is highlighting growth from a period that predates the Chief Minister’s administration,” Gogoi said, calling it an attempt to distort facts.

Citing official figures, Gogoi stated that Assam’s Gross Domestic Product stood at Rs. 4,10,723.56 crore. in 2021–22 and rose to Rs 6,43,666.69 crore by 2024–25. While the Chief Minister has described this as 45 per cent growth, Gogoi argued that the increase was largely driven by borrowing rather than real economic expansion.

During Himanta Biswa Sarma’s tenure, the state’s total debt rose to Rs,77,983.2 crore over four years as of March 31. Of this, Rs.88,274 crore was borrowed during his four-year term as Chief Minister. “While income growth is claimed at 45 per cent, the state’s debt has grown by nearly 98 per cent,” Gogoi said.

Gogoi further questioned the claim of rising per capita income. He noted that Assam’s per capita income increased from Rs 61,657 in 2021 to Rs 85,988 in 2024–25, which he described as modest when compared to states like Goa, where per capita income stands at over Rs 5.65 lakh.

Highlighting social indicators, Gogoi said Assam continues to perform poorly in several key areas. He claimed the state ranks fourth nationally in poverty levels, fourth from the bottom in average life expectancy, fifth in maternal mortality, and third in child mortality. Assam also ranks among the lowest states in per capita income, electricity availability, mobile penetration, and sustainable development.

On inflation and power tariffs, Gogoi said Assam ranks among the higher states in price rise and electricity tariff increases, while remaining one of the states with the lowest power availability.

“Contrary to the Chief Minister’s claims, Assam’s economic condition is not strong. Growth has been fuelled by loans, not by sustainable development,” Gogoi alleged, accusing the government of indulging in what he called “economic showmanship”.

Referring to the Orunodoi scheme, Gogoi said if people in Assam had sufficient income, the government would not need to provide Rs 1,250 as monthly assistance. He claimed the scheme survives the rural economy, including small grocery shops, and alleged that the government is using borrowed funds for revenue expenditure instead of long-term capital investment.

Gogoi also alleged that the welfare announcements were driven by fear of electoral defeat and growing opposition unity.

On seat-sharing within the opposition alliance, Gogoi clarified that Raijor Dal does not accept public statements made by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi. He said discussions on seat distribution would take place strictly within alliance meetings and not in the media.

He announced that applications from Raijor Dal ticket aspirants will be accepted from January 5 to January 20, with an application fee of Rs 25,000. A party representatives’ meeting will be held on January 8 at Disang Resort to review each constituency and assess where party candidates have the strongest chances of defeating the BJP.

Concluding his address, Gogoi posed a pointed question to the Chief Minister, asking when Assam would truly achieve “A for Assam” status rather than being presented with what he called inflated economic narratives.

