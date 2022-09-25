Guard Walls Of Subansiri Dam Collapse in Assam’s Dhemaji

The guard walls of Subansiri dam, which was built to safeguard the dam from overflowing water, collapsed on Saturday.

The wall collapsed after the accumulation of excess water in the dam due to heavy rainfall in Assam for the past few days breaking the water-carrying capacity.

This might result in submerging of powerhouse under water.

Meanwhile, due to fear of collapse as overflowing water has been surging out of the tunnel, the intake tunnel of the project has been closed.

Two out of the five tunnels are also shut down as fear of inundation and floods strike lower Assam.

Notably, over the past few days upstream of Arunachal Pradesh is experiencing incessant rainfall which have intensified the Subansiri River’s flow of water. It is consequently causing major damage to NHPC’s under-construction Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project (SLHP).

The continuous downpour has triggered landslides with flood water flowing above the construction of the main dam, causing devastation in the downstream areas.

The SLHP is still under construction in Gerukamukh of Dhemaji district.