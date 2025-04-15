Gunshot Scare in Assam’s Bihpuria as Bullet Pierces Roof, Found at Resident’s Home

A suspected gunshot incident has created tension in Assam's Bihpuria. A bullet was recovered from the veranda of a resident in Bihpuria's Sonari village, identified as Chandra Biswas.

According to sources, the bullet appears to have pierced the tin roof of Biswas’ house before landing on the veranda, leading to suspicions of a gunshot being fired nearby. The exact source and intention behind the firing remain unclear at this stage.

Following the discovery, local police rushed to the spot and have launched an investigation into the matter. Authorities are working to determine whether the bullet was the result of accidental firing, celebratory gunfire, or a deliberate act.