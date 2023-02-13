Guwahati: 108 brokers caught in drive against black marketing of Railway tickets

As many as 108 brokers were arrested in a raid which was conducted against ticket brokers involved in black marketing of railway tickets in Guwahati on Monday.

Various steps have been taken by the Railway Protection Force to curb illegal purchase and sale of tickets.

Tickets with value worth more than Rs 31.66 lakh were recovered by the police.

The brokers were selling the tickets in black from April to December 2022.

The authorities have said that in view of the extra rush of passengers, this campaign against touts will continue so that the tickets are easily available to the passengers.

They have also requested to the railway passengers to buy rail travel tickets from the booking window, authorized website and authorized agents only and to not fall in the trap of ticket brokers.

In 2022, around 300 agents were arrested nationwide, for illegally cornering hundreds of thousands of tickets on major routes every day.

Agents affiliated to the gang used a software that allowed them to bypass not only security clearances like CAPTCHA that detects bots, but also the process of OTP generation and submission. This gave the gang’s agents an advantage of around 30 seconds over other travel agents and individual customers, allowing them to corner hundreds of thousands of tickets before others could even log-in.

