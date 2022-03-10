Guwahati: 3 Rhinos Translocated From Kaziranga To Assam State Zoo

Assam State Zoo in Guwahati has received three rhinos including a male and two females from the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC) in Kaziranga National Park.

As per reports, the rhinos were translocated to the State Zoo under a conservation and breeding program. All of them, aged 2-3 years, were rescued in 2019.

The process of translocating the rhinos a male and two females, began from CWRC under Panbari area of the Park on Thursday morning and the trio were on their way to Guwahati, Eastern Assam Wildlife (EAWL)’s Divisional Forest Officer Ramesh Gogoi told PTI.

A separate enclosure has been created for the rhinos at the Assam State Zoo where they will be kept for a month in isolation before the visitors can see them.

Earlier, 20 hand raised rhinos were translocated from Kaziranga National Park to Manas National Park by CWRC team jointly with Assam Forest Department.

The CWRC is a jointly run wildlife care facility of Wildlife Trust of India (WTI) and the state forest department, supported by international partner International Fund for Animal Welfare(IFAW) and was started at Panbari area of the Park in 2002.

