Guwahati: Agriculture Department Senior Assistant Arrested For Bribery

The Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption on Thursday caught an official of the Agriculture department, Janta Bhawan, Dispur, red-handed while taking a bribe of Rs 15,000.

The official, identified as one Papori Mehta, is posted as a Senior Assistant in the department, a release stated.

Mehta initially demanded a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from the complainant for processing her proposal for appointment on compassionate ground in Agriculture Department as her husband who was a Government Driver in the department had died, after which, she applied for appointment on compassionate ground.

Mehta later agreed to receive the first installment and had asked the complainant to come to Athgaon today and hand over the demanded bribe money.

Accordingly, the vigilance cell laid a trap and caught the accused public servant red-handed in presence of independent witnesses.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered on in Anti-Corruption Bureau Police Station vide ACB PS case No.04 /2022 U/S 7(a) of Prevention of Corruption Act against Mehta.

She has now been brought to the ACB police station for legal proceedings.