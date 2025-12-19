Guwahati Airport’s New Terminal Blends Northeast Culture with Modern Design

The newly constructed terminal at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, operated by Adani Airport Holdings Limited, is ready to welcome travellers, highlighting the vibrant culture, art, and heritage of Northeast India in a contemporary architectural marvel.

The terminal, featuring artistic bamboo structures made from Valuka and Apatani bamboo, embodies the resilience, warmth, and diversity of the region while seamlessly blending tradition with modernity.

PM Modi will tomorrow inaugurate the newly constructed terminal at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport.

The terminal’s entry façade, vaults, and bamboo installations draw inspiration from the Kamakhya Temple’s sacred domes, the royal heritage of the Ahoms, and traditional monasteries across the Northeast.

Designed by Mumbai-based architecture studio NUDES, the bamboo panels incorporate parametric design techniques to optimise airflow, natural light, and acoustics, creating a vibrant, responsive space that enhances the traveller experience.

The terminal also integrates biophilic design principles, providing a natural and environmentally intelligent environment while reducing energy consumption.

A special feature, the “Vault Village”, includes cafés, art installations, and community spaces, offering both travellers and city residents a cultural and social experience. Lighting design and artistic elements subtly reflect Assam’s state flower, the Kopou Phool, and the region’s traditional crafts, giving visitors an emotional and immersive introduction to Northeast India from the moment they enter the terminal.

The airport terminal, designed to handle over 13.1 million passengers annually, is set to boost domestic and international connectivity. Travellers from Guwahati can now access major Indian cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi, Jaipur, Gaya, and Varanasi directly, while international routes connect to Singapore, Bangkok (Don Mueang), and Paro (Bhutan).

The new terminal will also enhance tourism and regional economic activity, linking Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Mizoram, and Nagaland more efficiently with domestic and global markets.

This infrastructure is expected to spur outbound and inbound tourism, particularly among youth, professionals, and students, while supporting local businesses, MSMEs, and trade.

With Northeast India projected to play a strategic role in India’s economic growth, the airport’s upgraded connectivity and state-of-the-art facilities are poised to integrate the region with the national and international economic mainstream.

The terminal is not merely a transit point but a gateway to the possibilities of Northeast India, combining cultural pride, sustainability, and modern design to provide an immersive and transformative experience for travellers.

As the terminal prepares to open, it promises to strengthen the region’s global connectivity, promote tourism, and act as a catalyst for economic growth across Northeast India.