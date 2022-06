Assamese singer Zublee Baruah, who was admitted to a city hospital five days ago, is currently in a stable condition now, doctors informed.

The singer was admitted to the Health City Hospital in Guwahati.

She is reportedly suffering from post-covid complications and viral pneumonia.

However, doctors of the hospital informed that her situation is stable now and is recovering.

