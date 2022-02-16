Guwahati: Body Recovered from Drain in Maligaon

The body of a person was recovered from a drain at the Maligaon area of Guwahati in Assam at around 8:30 am on Wednesday.

The body was reportedly found in a drain in the area surrounding Debkata Nagar and Bishnu Rabha Nagar. The body had been tied inside a bag and thrown into the drain.

Locals after spotting it had retrieved the body from the drain and contacted the police.

The incident had reportedly occurred on the night of February 15.

Soon police officials of the Jalukbari Police Station reached the spot and began their investigations.

The body was then sent to the hospital for post mortem and the report is awaited.

According to the police, preliminary investigation has been initiated into the case.

“Investigation into the case is in the preliminary stage. We are yet to find out the details of the victim. His age would be around 40 to 45 years,” said a senior police official.

“The exact cause off his death can be ascertained after his autopsy reports arrive,” he further said.

A local of the area said, “We have never seen the person earlier in this area. This might be the work of some miscreants who had murdered him and threw his body into the drain.”

There was no injury or cut mark on the body, except for bleeding from his nose.

Meanwhile, police have initiated an inquiry into the incident to nab the culprits associated with the case.