Guwahati: Election-Related Violence at Pragjyotish College, 3 Students Assaulted

Situation turned volatile during the student elections at the Pragjyotish College in Guwahati on Sunday evening.

Three students of the college have been allegedly assaulted and attacked by a group of locals and students of the college in relation to the polls.

The victims have lodged an FIR against the attackers at the Bharalu Police Station. According to the FIR lodged, a total of 10 boys of the college were involved in the incident.

According to the victims, they were beaten up by the boys because they had proposed independent candidates for the college elections. This was opposed by many students.

The victims also allege that the boys spoke harshly to them first, after which the situation turned violent after they attempted to thrash the boys.

Reportedly, a gold chain was also snatched from one of the students.