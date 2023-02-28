Guwahati HC Orders to Investigate Financial Scam in 4 State Universities

The Guwahati High Court on February 28, has ordered an investigation into financial scams in four universities of the state.

The probe has been ordered in Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Tezpur and Assam Agricultural University.

The High Court has directed the Anti-Corruption and Monitoring Branch to investigate into the matter.

According to sources it is a matter of Rs 200 crore scam by these four universities. A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed by the Amguri Navnirman Samiti in the High Court after which it ordered a probe.

In 2021, a huge financial scam of Rs 40 crore was reported in IDOL of Gauhati University.

The report of the financial scam of Rs 40 crore was submitted by Disciplinary Punishment Commission on Saturday.

The report was sent by Pallab Bhattacharya on one to one commission.

According to sources, former IDOL Director Kandarpa Das was accused of the huge financial scam of Rs. 40 crore.

After that a meeting was scheduled between the Executive Council of the University to report on the concerned matter.